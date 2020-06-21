Shiloh Medical Clinic is lead by Dr. Julie Reil and has been operating in Billings for 12 years. The clinic recently expanded to Bozeman with an office in the new Gildhouse building. Dr. Reil is an internationally recognized physician, women’s health advocate and educational speaker. She has developed and patented several women’s health procedures that are used industry wide. Shiloh Medical Clinic is Bozeman’s exclusive provider of Genityte, Ultraslim and Cliovana. The clinic also offers medical spa services including Coolsculpting and laser skin treatments.
Keller Williams is pleased to welcome Jaime Edmundson, real estate agent and realtor to the company. For over a decade, Jaime has managed several non-profits around the Gallatin Valley and the state before deciding that real estate was the profession that allowed her to help others claim a piece of their own Montana dreams. Her knowledge of the Gallatin Valley and surrounding communities allows Jaime to give clients firsthand knowledge of neighborhoods and communities to fit buyer and seller’s needs. Her attention to customer service, care, and professionalism ensures a terrific experience her clients selling or purchasing needs.
Architecture 118 announces that Kaitlyn Kuntz has joined the team as an architectural intern. Kuntz recently earned her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Design from Montana State and holds an Architectural Technologist degree from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. She is currently pursuing a graduate degree in Architecture at MSU. Seeing oneself as a component of nature has become the basis of her architectural inspirations. She has a strong appreciation for holistic design strategies and values the impact design can have on people.
Bridgercare is excited to welcome Mason Griffin as the newest member of its board of directors! Originally from North Carolina, Griffin moved to Bozeman in 1999 where she attended MSU and promptly got a job working on bicycles. In 2012 she started Alter Cycles, a small, community-oriented bicycle shop and mercantile. Together with business partner Steve Bretson, they have built a business that caters to Bozeman’s avid cyclists while remaining welcoming to everyone. When she’s not off camping, riding, or on the boot pack, you’ll find Griffin at Alter Cycles, fixing bikes and chatting about trails near and far.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.