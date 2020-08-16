Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Yetta Stein to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Yetta worked as the deputy press secretary for a national public lands advocacy organization. Yetta holds a degree in International Development from Portland State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is also excited to welcome Madeleine Smerin to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Madeleine worked in customer relations across a variety of industries. Madeleine holds a degree in Environmental Science from The University of Virginia.
Lesley Egbert, owner of Live Longitude Travel, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler world’s best travel specialists list for 2020. Each year, Condé Nast Traveler assembles a list of the finest travel experts in the world. Candidates are hand selected and thoroughly screened through a difficult qualification process. Egbert has owned her Montana based agency since 2010, working with clients all over the US. She specializes in adventure and luxury travel, creating unique experiences and insider access you can’t find online. Her connections to properties, experiences, and itineraries around the world are unparalleled.
It’s really true what they say, “Teamwork makes the dream work!” I am proud to announce that WOLFGUARD IT has been listed on Channel Future’s yearly MSP 501 list! Every year, Channel Futures recognizes the most influential and best managed service providers in the technology industry based on a bevy of metrics.
“We are ecstatic about this honor and we will continue to strive to support our clients with best-in-class technology services!” said Chris Kimbell, CEO of WOLFGUARD IT. “Our team has been dedicated to offering fully-managed IT services and offering 24/7 support and monitoring of IT infrastructure.”
