Kasting, Kauffman, & Mersen PC is pleased to announce that Dennis Munson, a firm shareholder, has been admitted to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. The AAML is the preeminent organization for family law practitioners, comprised of approximately 1,600 lawyers, or fellows, who have substantial expertise in family law, have been reviewed and approved by other fellows, and have successfully passed a comprehensive written AAML examination. Mr. Munson becomes only the third Montana lawyer to be admitted to the AAML, joining his former partner, Kent Kasting as one of the three fellows in Montana.
Johnny Dohner joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a landscape designer in February. He holds a bachelor of science degree in environmental horticulture and landscape design from Montana State University. Johnny has five years of professional experience in the local landscaping industry and is a certified plant professional through the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association. His first assignments include designing planting plans, illustrative renderings, and concept planning for new developments here in Montana.
Joe Kolwyck, Sales Associate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Gold Award for 2020. This award recognizes the top 2% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide.
Krista Palagi, Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Diamond for 2020. This award recognizes the Top Half of 1% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. Krista is incredibly grateful for all the faith and trust placed in us by our outstanding clients, both buyers and sellers.
Kristen Hoell, broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Platinum for 2020. This award recognizes the Top 1% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. Kristen is so thankful for her amazing clients that place their trust and confidence in her for buying and selling their homes.
Nicole Locati, broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Gold for 2020. This award recognizes the top 2% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. Nicole has resided in Bozeman since 1994 with her husband and their three children. She holds a graduate degree from Georgetown University and a BA from Montana State University. Prior to obtaining her broker’s license, Nicole worked for many years in the legal field. Her education combined with experience in building, buying and selling properties provides a tremendous advantage to her clients.
Amanda Arnold, sales associate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties was recently named to the prestigious Leading Edge Society for 2020. This award recognizes the top 10% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. As a sixth generation Montanan, Amanda Arnold is passionate in quality care for her clients. Amanda aspires to constantly obtain quality professionalism and care in the business. Amanda’s ability to adapt in this ever-changing market enables her to help fulfill the goal of the betterment for her clients and Montana.
Stockman Bank is pleased to announce Jim Drummond as the newest member of its board of directors. Jim brings more than 43 years of banking expertise. He worked for Stockman Bank from 2003 to 2017, serving as the Stockman Bank Gallatin Valley President for Bozeman and Belgrade, and as Southwestern Market President. A graduate of Montana State University, Jim earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture business and his master’s in public administration. He later received an advanced diploma from the Pacific Coast School of Banking. Jim also has a long history of community service.
Dan Reddick, broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Platinum for 2020. This award recognizes the top 1% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. I am proud to be recognized as a top Berkshire Hathaway network agent. It is my honor to assist you with your real estate needs and I thank you for allowing me to be your real estate trusted advisor.
Laura Landon, AIA, was named an associate at Hennebery Eddy Architects’ Comma-Q Studio in Bozeman. Laura has 18 years of architectural design and planning experience. She manages multiple projects guiding colleagues, consultants and owners toward design solutions that have net-positive outcomes for the community. Laura led the firm’s 23,500-square-foot cross-laminated-timber expansion of the Bozeman Community Food Coop and is project architect for Bridger View, a residential neighborhood development focused on sustainably designed housing for Bozeman’s “missing middle.” Laura holds a master of architecture degree from Montana State University School of Architecture.
Michael Guiliano, AIA, was named an associate at Hennebery Eddy Architects’ Comma-Q Studio in Bozeman. He sensitively balances flexibility, resiliency, and creating a sense of place in his design work. Since 2014, Mike has worked with the Monforton School on programming and design for a multi-phase campus expansion. He is project architect for the HRDC Community First Griffin Place, which includes a food bank and Bozeman’s first year-round shelter for people experiencing homelessness. He was also a project architect for Building M in Bozeman’s Cannery District. Michael holds a master of architecture degree from the MSU School of Architecture.
Bozeman Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Stacey Unruh to its team of real estate agents. Prior to starting her career in real estate, Stacey led the sales department for a high-growth startup that became one of the fastest-growing financial service companies in the country. She is looking forward to using these relationship building skills to help people navigate the home buying or selling process. Clear communication, attention to detail, and honesty are her top priorities when working with clients.
Bessie Hudgens, Sales Associate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Honor Society for 2020. This award recognizes the top 16% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. Bessie is originally from Wyoming and holds a BA from the University of Virginia. Prior to moving to Bozeman to work in the flyfishing travel industry, she worked for a home design/build company in New Zealand. Her background in customer service and knowledge of home construction makes her an exceptional agent.
DeeAnn Bos, Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Platinum for 2020. This award recognizes the top 1% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. DeeAnn is a broker and has been in the business for over 15 years. Getting an award is an honor but the true honor is the gift of working with her clients. She is extremely grateful for each and every one of them. She enjoys spending time helping them through the real estate process and making lasting friendships.
A&E Design, an integrated design firm with five locations across Montana and Seattle, Washington, welcomes Bill Muth to its Bozeman, Montana office. As a construction project manager with extensive experience in both architecture and contracting, Muth oversees A&E Design’s projects with a unique perspective. Bill received a master of architecture from Clemson University and has spent more than 20 years managing high-end residential construction projects across the United States.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.