Sherine D. Blackford has joined Cotner Ryan Law, PLLC. Cotner Ryan Law, a general practice law firm located in Missoula, is pleased to announce the association of its firm with Sherine D. Blackford of Bozeman, Montana. Sherine, a Montana native, graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 2012. Her practice emphasizes civil litigation in a wide variety of practice areas at both the trial and appellate levels.
Dave, Kyle, and Sherine previously worked together practicing law. They are excited they are once again practicing together in a firm which provides quality legal service throughout Montana.
Ridgway Plastic Surgery and Medspa is thrilled to announce the addition of two amazing new providers! Kelly Peterson, NP and Stephanie Carney, RN joined our team earlier this summer and are now accepting patients for treatments such as Botox, tattoo removal, and filler. Both are Montana natives with a passion for medicine and aesthetics! Kelly owns and operates a medical spa in San Diego and recently decided to split her time between Bozeman and California. Stephanie has spent many years preparing for a role in the aesthetic industry and has loved learning from Dr. Ridgway!
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.