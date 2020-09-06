For his seventh consecutive year, Zach Schmidt was named Financial Adviser of the Year by Northwestern Mutual-Montana. Schmidt also became the first traditional adviser in the agency to reach FORUM, a recognition awarded to top advisers. Schmidt, 36, is a Bozeman native and resides here with his wife and four sons. He is celebrating ten years with Northwestern Mutual. His team recently rebranded as Waypoint Wealth Management, under the umbrella of Northwestern Mutual. Schmidt’s mission is to help his clients create financial security through a personalized approach to planning. To learn more, please contact him: 406-522-4760.
Heart of Montana Realty welcomes Bart Manion to the team. Bart and his wife moved to Bozeman in 1994. First as a professional hydrologist, Bart worked with many water resource-based community organizations on water quality and conservation projects. He then owned Manion Construction, a commercial historic preservation company, receiving several awards from the city of Bozeman. As a realtor, Bart is an effective communicator with a keen ability to think outside the box. Heart of Montana Realty is a highly reputable, collaborative team located in downtown Bozeman.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.