People in business for Sept. 5, 2021

First Security Bank would like to welcome Bob Lowry to its commercial lending team. After earning his bachelor's degree in finance from Gannon University, Bob has spent the past 30 years wearing many hats in the banking industry. His experiences include retail, small business and commercial banking, wealth management, credit and risk analysis, and operations.