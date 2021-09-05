Bob Lowry
Buy Now

Lowry

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


First Security Bank would like to welcome Bob Lowry to its commercial lending team. After earning his bachelor’s degree in finance from Gannon University, Bob has spent the past 30 years wearing many hats in the banking industry. His experiences include retail, small business and commercial banking, wealth management, credit and risk analysis, and operations.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit