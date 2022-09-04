Let the news come to you

ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that Amber McFarlane has joined our Bozeman office as Financial Coordinator.

After growing up in Papua, Indonesia, Amber moved to California to attend Biola University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, emphasis in Financial Management. Amber moved to Bozeman and joined ERA Landmark as Financial Coordinator in July 2022. She is responsible for processing closings and disbursements, overseeing some HR functions, and managing the day-to-day operation of the company’s accounting. Outside of work, Amber enjoys being outdoors, visiting family, and hanging out with friends.

ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Eden Knapp has joined our Bozeman office, assisting sales associate Bryce Sullivan.

