ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that Amber McFarlane has joined our Bozeman office as Financial Coordinator.
After growing up in Papua, Indonesia, Amber moved to California to attend Biola University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, emphasis in Financial Management. Amber moved to Bozeman and joined ERA Landmark as Financial Coordinator in July 2022. She is responsible for processing closings and disbursements, overseeing some HR functions, and managing the day-to-day operation of the company’s accounting. Outside of work, Amber enjoys being outdoors, visiting family, and hanging out with friends.
ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Eden Knapp has joined our Bozeman office, assisting sales associate Bryce Sullivan.
Eden was born & raised in beautiful Montana and is now raising a family of her own in our wonderful state. Eden and her husband, Justin, have a 2-year-old son named Rockford, and another little boy on the way. When she’s not working she can be found spending time with her family and friends enjoying all that Montana has to offer. She loves to hike and do just about anything in the mountains.
For his ninth consecutive year, Zach Schmidt was named Financial Advisor of the Year for Northwestern Mutual – Montana. His team also reached FORUM, a recognition awarded to top advisors, for the third straight year.
Schmidt was honored to be named to the 2022 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State List, earning the #1 spot in Montana. Schmidt, 38, is a Bozeman native and resides here with his wife and four sons. His mission is to help others live with freedom and purpose through a personalized approach to financial planning.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.