Dr. Kate McLean Pearson is pleased to announce that she has opened a new mobile veterinary service, All Paws Compassionate Care. All Paws Care is primarily dedicated to small animal in-home hospice/palliative care, at-home euthanasia, and house call acupuncture services.
She also offers other house call veterinary services for pets that do not tolerate veterinary clinic visits well, or for owners that have difficulty getting their pets to a veterinary hospital. Dr. Kate was born and raised in Bozeman, and has been a practicing veterinarian in Bozeman, Livingston and a relief veterinarian in other Montana communities for over 20 years.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.