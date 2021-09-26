People in business for Sept. 26, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bos Buy Now Crystal Stanionis Sara Koelzer Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeeAnn Bos, broker, ABR, ASP, CRS, GRI attended the annual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Summit Conference in Southern California the week of Sept. 12. She attended with other top-producing agents in the BHHS global network and furthered her luxury real estate education.Crystal Stanionis announces the founding of Leave A Trace Legacies, LLC., of which she is the founder and chief interviewer. Leave A Trace Legacies specializes in preserving the life stories of individuals. Additionally, it documents the origins of non-profit and for-profit enterprises. Preservation services are audio-centered; video and still photography services are also available. Crystal comes to you, providing an experience with lasting significance. Crystal holds a bachelor’s. in journalism, a bachelor’s. in geography, and a master’s in earth sciences. Professionally and personally, Crystal is known for her ability to connect with others and commitment to thoroughness. GuaranteedRate, one of America’s top five retail mortgage lenders, has named Sara Koelzer as area manager/senior vice president of mortgage lending. Based in Bozeman, Koelzer joins GuaranteedRate with 20 years experience and has consistently been a top producer in Montana and a top 1% originator in the country. Her goal is to make the mortgage experience as seamless as possible. “I believe shopping for a mortgage should not only be about competitive rates, but also about experience,” said Koelzer. “With many twists and turns in a transaction, you need a trusted mortgage consultant to get you to the finish line.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Enterprise Sara Koelzer Finance Economics Company Commerce Bank Mortgage Broker Guaranteedrate Leave A Trace Legacies Founding Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Guest column: Climate change kept us indoors this summer. Investing in Montana jobs can help. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn a great leader for Bozeman, deserves support Posted: 12 a.m. New kitchen store and culinary classroom opens in Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Herzberg, Gary Gilbert Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView