DeeAnn Bos, broker, ABR, ASP, CRS, GRI attended the annual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Summit Conference in Southern California the week of Sept. 12. She attended with other top-producing agents in the BHHS global network and furthered her luxury real estate education.

Crystal Stanionis announces the founding of Leave A Trace Legacies, LLC., of which she is the founder and chief interviewer. Leave A Trace Legacies specializes in preserving the life stories of individuals. Additionally, it documents the origins of non-profit and for-profit enterprises. Preservation services are audio-centered; video and still photography services are also available. Crystal comes to you, providing an experience with lasting significance. Crystal holds a bachelor’s. in journalism, a bachelor’s. in geography, and a master’s in earth sciences. Professionally and personally, Crystal is known for her ability to connect with others and commitment to thoroughness.

GuaranteedRate, one of America’s top five retail mortgage lenders, has named Sara Koelzer as area manager/senior vice president of mortgage lending. Based in Bozeman, Koelzer joins GuaranteedRate with 20 years experience and has consistently been a top producer in Montana and a top 1% originator in the country. Her goal is to make the mortgage experience as seamless as possible. “I believe shopping for a mortgage should not only be about competitive rates, but also about experience,” said Koelzer. “With many twists and turns in a transaction, you need a trusted mortgage consultant to get you to the finish line.”

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

