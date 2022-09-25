ERA Landmark agent Cheryl Ridgely attended the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Leaders in Luxury Elevate 2022 held in Denver, CO, on August 29-30. Realtors across the country with their Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation with GUILD™ recognition attended this conference to explore and evaluate market trends in luxury real estate to prepare and position for the future. The full two-day event had over 135 attendees with 14 speakers in all areas of expertise relevant to the conference. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3QMHHMd
ERA Landmark agent Debbie McEachron attended the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Leaders in Luxury Elevate 2022 held in Denver, CO, on August 29-30. Realtors across the country with their Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation with GUILD™ recognition attended this conference to explore and evaluate market trends in luxury real estate to prepare and position for the future. The full two-day event had over 135 attendees with 14 speakers in all areas of expertise relevant to the conference. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3QMHHMd
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.