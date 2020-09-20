Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ridgway Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa is incredibly excited to announce the newest addition to our team. Vanessa Lipp, PA, is a Montana native who studied microbiology at MSU before obtaining her Masters of physician assistant studies in Boise. She has 6 years of surgical, clinical, and injection experience and also has a history working in neurodiagnostics and certified through the AAET as a Registered Nerve Conduction Study Technologist. She will be doing Botox injections (cosmetic and therapeutic) and specializing in a variety of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. We are very excited to have her!

Morrison-Maierle Systems, a Montana-based company specializing in information technology solutions, has earned two prestigious designations for Managed Service Providers: the MSP 501 and the MSP Cyber Verify certification. These awards place Morrison-Maierle Systems in the top 5% of the global MSP community. Morrison-Maierle Systems has been a leader in information technology services since 1982. Their highly-trained team of experts optimizes, secures, and monitors networks for clients, while providing customized IT support, managed services, and consulting solutions. Morrision-Maierle Systems is the first and only MSP Alliance-Certified IT company in Montana.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit

Tags