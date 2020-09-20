Ridgway Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa is incredibly excited to announce the newest addition to our team. Vanessa Lipp, PA, is a Montana native who studied microbiology at MSU before obtaining her Masters of physician assistant studies in Boise. She has 6 years of surgical, clinical, and injection experience and also has a history working in neurodiagnostics and certified through the AAET as a Registered Nerve Conduction Study Technologist. She will be doing Botox injections (cosmetic and therapeutic) and specializing in a variety of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. We are very excited to have her!
Morrison-Maierle Systems, a Montana-based company specializing in information technology solutions, has earned two prestigious designations for Managed Service Providers: the MSP 501 and the MSP Cyber Verify certification. These awards place Morrison-Maierle Systems in the top 5% of the global MSP community. Morrison-Maierle Systems has been a leader in information technology services since 1982. Their highly-trained team of experts optimizes, secures, and monitors networks for clients, while providing customized IT support, managed services, and consulting solutions. Morrision-Maierle Systems is the first and only MSP Alliance-Certified IT company in Montana.
