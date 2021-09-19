Support Local Journalism


Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Dexter Mell has joined our Bozeman office. After selling real estate in the Seattle area for a couple years, Dexter decided it was time to be closer to family in Bozeman. During his time in Seattle, he fluently assisted many first-time home buyers. Dexter is excited to be a part of ERA Landmark and its inclusive, team-like atmosphere. In his spare time, you can find Dexter enjoying the great outdoors; camping, off-roading and skiing. Dexter also loves getting involved with coaching sports in the community.

Max Hansen, Bozeman native who graduated from Bozeman High School in 2005, has been awarded the 2021 Kenneth G. Wilson Award for Excellence in Lattice Field Theory. Since its inception in 2011, the annual award has recognized physicists who have made recent, outstanding contributions to lattice field theory – the study of quantum field theories defined on a discrete lattice, amenable to simulation by computers. The award was presented at the field’s annual conference, Lattice 2021, which had a record-breaking, virtual, attendance with 870 participants. Max is a Reader (Associate Professor) at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Bozeman-based accounting firm HPW CPAs + Advisors is pleased to announce the promotion of longtime team member Leslie McEwen, CPA, MSCPA, to the position of partner with the firm. Leslie will primarily focus on tax preparation and planning, as well as retirement plan design and administration — acting as a proactive partner in her clients’ strategic financial decisions. Leslie stands in alignment with HPW’s values of integrity, accuracy, and clear communication. She will continue to further the firm’s longstanding commitment to providing approachable, trusted accounting support with a high level of responsiveness.

