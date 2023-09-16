Let the news come to you

Bozeman Health is pleased to welcome oncologist, Dr. William Conkright, to Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Dr. Conkright comes to Bozeman Health from ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI where he was the Co-Chair of the Lung Cancer Center of Excellence. His greatest passion is guiding his patients through their cancer journey.

Bozeman Health is pleased to welcome oncologist, Dr. Kara Schenk, to Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Dr. Schenk comes to Bozeman from Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at John Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. She is experienced in immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients which uses medications to help their own immune system find and destroy cancer cells.

Gallatin College MSU is pleased to announce Mark Craig as the Advanced Technology Division Director, overseeing operations, industry partnerships, instruction and program development for the Aviation Electronics and Photonics associate of applied science programs. Craig is a former electrical engineer with 17 years of expertise in semiconductor physics and microelectronic fabrication technology. His work includes leading engineering teams in process integration, SRAM bitcell design, design kit definition, yield enhancement, DFM techniques, and test vehicle design. Coupled with nine years of teaching high school AP Physics, he is well-suited for expanding the advanced technology division to meet student and industry goals.


