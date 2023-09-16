Bozeman Health is pleased to welcome oncologist, Dr. William Conkright, to Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Dr. Conkright comes to Bozeman Health from ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI where he was the Co-Chair of the Lung Cancer Center of Excellence. His greatest passion is guiding his patients through their cancer journey.
Bozeman Health is pleased to welcome oncologist, Dr. Kara Schenk, to Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Dr. Schenk comes to Bozeman from Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at John Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. She is experienced in immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients which uses medications to help their own immune system find and destroy cancer cells.
Gallatin College MSU is pleased to announce Mark Craig as the Advanced Technology Division Director, overseeing operations, industry partnerships, instruction and program development for the Aviation Electronics and Photonics associate of applied science programs. Craig is a former electrical engineer with 17 years of expertise in semiconductor physics and microelectronic fabrication technology. His work includes leading engineering teams in process integration, SRAM bitcell design, design kit definition, yield enhancement, DFM techniques, and test vehicle design. Coupled with nine years of teaching high school AP Physics, he is well-suited for expanding the advanced technology division to meet student and industry goals.
Gallatin College MSU is proud to announce the promotion of Eunju Park to Developmental Math Tenure-Track Instructor. Park joined Gallatin College as an adjunct instructor in 2013 teaching developmental Algebra courses to Gallatin College and MSU students. Her higher-education background includes over 20 years of mathematics instruction, research, and lecturing with the Dongil Girls’ High School in Korea, Mokwon University, and MSU. Previous contributions to our community also include her work at Bozeman Adult Learning Center, Bozeman High School, and Reach. Park’s dedication to helping others succeed makes her a student favorite and valuable member of the college.
Prospera Business Network welcomes Andrea Taylor as its new Administrative Assistant who will be helping clients connect to our business support services. Andrea brings years of experience in customer service and hospitality and has a passion for helping people reach their fullest potential. Andrea was born and raised in Montana and is excited to share her skills and experience to help our community grow.
