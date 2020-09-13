Ryan Wasia has worked with Genesis Engineering as a summer intern since 2014 and appreciates the opportunity to work on diverse projects in the valley he grew up in. Working at Genesis encouraged him to grow as an engineer and professional since the job requires adaptable, hardworking individuals with a focus on effective solutions. After graduating with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from MSU, he plans to move with his wife to Silverdale, Washington, where he will begin work at NAVSEA in the torpedo engineering division and enjoy the region’s biking, skiing, kayaking, seafood and local brews. Go Cats!
Genesis Engineering is pleased to announce the addition of Colton Veldboom to their team. Colton graduated May 2020 with a BS in Civil Engineering from MSU and says he has grown up around construction his whole life and has assisted with some building projects around Bozeman. At Genesis, his work includes subdivision design, commercial site planning, GPS topo surveying, construction observation and report writing. Colton is excited to begin his engineering career here in Montana where he likes to spend time caving, hiking, rock climbing, working on old vehicles and performing music with his band “Unchanged Characters.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.