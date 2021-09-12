People in business for Sept. 12, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Jason and Jozie Driear Buy Now Smith Buy Now Kristen Hoell Buy Now Claire Gillam Matt Ryan Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate would like to welcome Jason and Jozie Driear to our Bozeman office. Bringing with them more than 25 years of combined real estate, construction, and finish experience, they offer a no-nonsense approach to real estate for buyers and sellers alike. Calling the small, old mining town of Pony home, their admiration for the state, its landscapes, and residences has shaped their take on the real estate industry. Taking pride and care in creating lasting relationships, they look forward to offering uncompromising service to their clients who will likely become life-long friends.Heart of Montana Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Susanne Smith, to our team. In 2016, Susanne and her family found the Gallatin Valley and fell in love with the recreation, culture, and kindness of the Bozeman community. Her children both attend Montana State University and the family made the move to Bozeman to make this their permanent home. She has a passion for real estate and enjoys working with clients to assist in buying or selling in this highly competitive market. Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties is proud to announce the promotion of Kristen Hoell and Claire Gillam to managing brokers of their Bozeman offices. “This promotion allows us to provide a higher level of support to our agents, helping to meet the needs of their growing business,” said Mike Basile, Supervising Broker/Owner.Bozeman Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Matt Ryan to their team of real estate professionals. Matt is a third-generation Realtor who prides himself on building lasting relationships by focusing on the needs of his clients. Matt originally found his way to Bozeman in 2000 to attend MSU and recently returned with his wife and three sons. He is an enthusiastic member of the community and seeks to help his clients navigate the real estate process and meet all their goals. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Real Estate Matt Ryan Commerce Building Industry Bozeman Mike Basile Susanne Smith Jason Client Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Dowdy, Virginia Posted: 29 minutes ago. Guest column: Body-worn cameras a good investment for Gallatin County Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana's vaccine 'discrimination' law is shameful Posted: 12 a.m. Looking south: Development and the shifting face of south Bozeman Posted: Sep. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: Abortion debate is more about subservience, power Posted: Sep. 11, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView