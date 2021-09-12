Support Local Journalism


PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate would like to welcome Jason and Jozie Driear to our Bozeman office. Bringing with them more than 25 years of combined real estate, construction, and finish experience, they offer a no-nonsense approach to real estate for buyers and sellers alike. Calling the small, old mining town of Pony home, their admiration for the state, its landscapes, and residences has shaped their take on the real estate industry. Taking pride and care in creating lasting relationships, they look forward to offering uncompromising service to their clients who will likely become life-long friends.

Heart of Montana Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Susanne Smith, to our team. In 2016, Susanne and her family found the Gallatin Valley and fell in love with the recreation, culture, and kindness of the Bozeman community. Her children both attend Montana State University and the family made the move to Bozeman to make this their permanent home. She has a passion for real estate and enjoys working with clients to assist in buying or selling in this highly competitive market. Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties is proud to announce the promotion of Kristen Hoell and Claire Gillam to managing brokers of their Bozeman offices. “This promotion allows us to provide a higher level of support to our agents, helping to meet the needs of their growing business,” said Mike Basile, Supervising Broker/Owner.

Bozeman Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Matt Ryan to their team of real estate professionals. Matt is a third-generation Realtor who prides himself on building lasting relationships by focusing on the needs of his clients. Matt originally found his way to Bozeman in 2000 to attend MSU and recently returned with his wife and three sons. He is an enthusiastic member of the community and seeks to help his clients navigate the real estate process and meet all their goals.

