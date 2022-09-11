Intermountain, one of Montana’s longest running child welfare agencies, welcomes its new CEO, Matthew TeNyenhuis. TeNyenhuis comes to Intermountain from Peak Vista Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Colorado Springs. Started in 1909 as the Montana Deaconess School in Helena, Intermountain is a pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health. It utilizes a relationship-based treatment model to restore hope for children and families through residential, school-based, occupational therapy and outpatient therapeutic services. Today it has grown to provide services in Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Missoula and the Flathead Valley.
Alcohol and Drug Services of Gallatin County is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Wathne as their new executive director. Kelley, an MSU graduate, previously served as the Gallatin County DUI Task Force coordinator, Assistant Treatment Court coordinator, Gallatin County Court Services office manager, and participated in Gallatin County Justice Council Program for many years. She has studied addiction/codependency, and treatment/recovery methods extensively and has many years of experience in organizational management. ADSGC is a private nonprofit corporation, licensed by the state of Montana, that provides confidential and caring addiction services through outpatient treatment, counseling, and prevention programs.
C&H Engineering – now IMEG is pleased to announce the expansion of their team with the addition of the following employees:
Jake Ziska, land surveyor, studied at Montana State University where he received his bachelor of science in civil engineering. Jake is originally from Huntley, Montana, and works in the survey department as a licensed professional land surveyor.
Liam Durkin, civil designer, studied at Montana State University where he received his bachelor of science in civil engineering. Liam is originally from Bozeman, Montana, and works in the civil department as a civil designer.
Connor Degnan, survey technician, studied at Montana State University where he received his bachelor of science in geology and philosophy. Connor is originally from Anchorage, Alaska, and works in the survey department as a survey technician.
Matt Carlson, structural virtual design technician, is originally from Great Falls, Montana, and works in the structural department as a virtual design technician.
Trevor LiCalzi, civil designer, studied at Montana State University where he received his bachelor of science in snow science mechanics with a focus on civil and water resources engineering. Trevor is originally from Saratoga Springs, New York, and works in the civil department as a virtual design technician.
Jon Zander, structural designer, studied at Iowa State University where he received his bachelor of science in agricultural engineering. He is originally from Ionia, Iowa, and works in the structural department specializing in residential structural design.
Henry Wilkey, intern, is a student at Montana State University and will graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in civil engineering and a minor in land surveying.
Andrew Blickensderfer, intern, is a senior at Montana State University and will graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in civil engineering.
Andrew Renenger, intern, is a senior at Montana State University and will graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in civil engineering.
