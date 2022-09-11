Let the news come to you

Intermountain, one of Montana’s longest running child welfare agencies, welcomes its new CEO, Matthew TeNyenhuis. TeNyenhuis comes to Intermountain from Peak Vista Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Colorado Springs. Started in 1909 as the Montana Deaconess School in Helena, Intermountain is a pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health. It utilizes a relationship-based treatment model to restore hope for children and families through residential, school-based, occupational therapy and outpatient therapeutic services. Today it has grown to provide services in Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

Alcohol and Drug Services of Gallatin County is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Wathne as their new executive director. Kelley, an MSU graduate, previously served as the Gallatin County DUI Task Force coordinator, Assistant Treatment Court coordinator, Gallatin County Court Services office manager, and participated in Gallatin County Justice Council Program for many years. She has studied addiction/codependency, and treatment/recovery methods extensively and has many years of experience in organizational management. ADSGC is a private nonprofit corporation, licensed by the state of Montana, that provides confidential and caring addiction services through outpatient treatment, counseling, and prevention programs.

C&H Engineering – now IMEG is pleased to announce the expansion of their team with the addition of the following employees:

