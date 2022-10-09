Bozeman Brokers Real Estate would like to congratulate Tom Baker on his newest title — sales associate. Baker has been selling real estate as a licensed assistant to Dick Stefani and his grandfather, Larry Wilcox, since 2017. Baker stays informed of veteran entitlements, benefits for first time home buyers, and first responders. He shows his dedication to the community by sending 5% of his commission to the Gallatin Valley nonprofit of his client’s choice. Tom looks forward to the opportunity to work with you and to assist you with all your real estate needs. Call Tom Baker 406-539-7978 today!
Tarlow, Stonecipher, Weamer & Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce attorney Patrick C. Riley has been elected president of the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association (“MDTL”). The MDTL was formed in 1982 to support civil defense attorneys and serves the mission of: “Empowering members advocating for balance and fairness in the civil justice system for those who have been sued.” Patrick has volunteered service on the MDTL board since 2015. His practice includes civil defense work, business and commercial law, real estate, personal injury, and general litigation, and he is presently accepting new clients and cases.”
Mark Corner, a REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in Bozeman, has been elected to the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors to serve a 3-year term beginning in January of 2023. Mark has previously served on the G.A.R. Grievance Committee, currently serves on the G.A.R. Professional Standards Committee, and chairs the G.A.R. Education Committee. Mark is looking forward to representing the 1,324 members of the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® and bringing his 40 years of business ownership, management, and customer service to the local realtor association.
