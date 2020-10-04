Bridgercare is excited to welcome the newest member of its Board of Directors, Emma Stein! Stein was born and raised in Bozeman, Montana, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont. Following her time out east, she moved to San Francisco to work for an independent, international school spearheading their nonprofit fundraising efforts. In the fall of 2017, Emma moved back to her hometown of Bozeman to join the team at Foundant Technologies. Emma enjoys spending her time outside the office trail running, biking and experimenting with new cake recipes. Welcome to the team, Emma!
Phil Kornachuk is the recovery and resilience coordinator for the Bridger District of the Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District. Phil’s role is to assist the community to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic. Phil’s background includes service for over 20 years as a special operations officer in the US Army. In this previous role, Phil was often leading at the forefront of our nation’s response to worldwide crises during his 12 deployments. This background gives him appreciation for unified teams, resilience and creativity in turbulent times. Phil lives in Bozeman with his wife and seven kids, and enjoys spending time outdoors with his family.
Sue Frye, Realtor at ERA Landmark Real Estate, ranks No. 3 in the nation for sold volume and through August 2020 by ERA Real Estate. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 35,000 independent Realtors across 31 countries and territories. Frye has been with ERA Landmark for 37 years and was the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame. She has earned many national awards and has ranked in the Top 15 in the country for 31 straight years, which illustrates her success and commitment to her business.
It is with great pleasure that we welcome Peter Young to the Big Sky Sotheby’s International Real Estate team. An East Coast native, Peter played college basketball at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., then moved out to the Rocky Mountains and immediately fell in love. His passion for the West and outdoor pursuits, allowed him to flourish as a sports broadcaster with the Outdoor Life Network and now in his role as a real estate broker.
