Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that Mel Libby has joined our Big Sky office as office coordinator. Mel came to Big Sky, from Michigan, in 2012 to ski for a winter. After discovering how incredible Big Sky's community was, and the world-class year-round recreation, she wanted to call Montana home. Mel graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in communication. Mel worked in sales and marketing at Big Sky Resort and luxury retail at Yellowstone Club where she mastered customer service skills and is looking forward to using them at ERA Landmark.Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that Melody Christopher has joined our Livingston office as office coordinator. Melody hails from Florida, where she and her husband were raising their family. They decided they wanted a change and moved to Montana. She has various office administrator experience and upon first moving to Livingston she was the receptionist/concierge for the spa at Sage Lodge. Melody assists our agents, attends to the front desk, processes listings and maintains the daily office operations. She is excited to have this opportunity and serve the Livingston community.Genesis Engineering is delighted to announce the hiring of Devin de Jong as staff engineer. Devin comes from Steamboat Springs, Colorado and a very loving family. He is an avid skier in winter and enjoys biking, hiking and rock climbing in and around Bozeman. He interned with Genesis for two summers and received a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University in Civil Engineering with a bio resources option in December 2020. Genesis welcomes Devin and appreciates his working on a wide variety of projects including subdivision design, commercial site planning, GPS topo surveying, construction observation and report writing.Dr. Jane Gillette recently joined the board of directors of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, one of only two Montana residential treatment centers for children in mental health crisis. Gillette, the founder of Bozeman non-profit Sprout Oral Health, holds a doctorate in dental surgery and a master’s degree in public health. She was selected for the board due to her expertise in health disparities and evidence-based healthcare. Additionally, she is a Montana state legislator (HD 64) and serves on the Children and Families Services Interim Committee. In 2021, Gillette sponsored legislation to strengthen Montana mental health services. Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Jennifer May and Bart May as the top producing real estate agents in our office, for the third quarter of 2021. Jennifer and Bart love helping people meet their goals whether it be finding a new home or selling their existing home. Jennifer and Bart relish the process of helping others through their real estate transactions and they put all they have into meeting the needs of their clients. Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman.Heart of Montana Realty is pleased to recognize Toni Neal as the second-highest producing agent for the third quarter of 2021. Toni’s deep understanding of the Bozeman area real estate market is appreciated by her clientele, along with her expert negotiating skills and ability to navigate complex situations. Toni’s involvement in the community has earned her the respect of peers and colleagues. Toni specializes in client satisfaction — doing whatever is needed to provide exceptional service and results.Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Dan Stone as the third top producing real estate agent in our office, for the third quarter of 2021. During his time at Heart of Montana Realty, Dan has proven to be a confident advisor to both his clients and his colleagues. He is a natural leader with great initiative, strong attention to detail and he works diligently to provide his clients with exceptional service.C&H Engineering and Surveying, Inc. is a multidiscipline company with departments in land surveying, civil, structural, geotechnical and environmental engineering. C&H Engineering is pleased to welcome the following four employees bringing their total staff to 35. Garet Fowler completed his degree in civil engineering at Montana State University-Northern, in May 2018. Garet joins C&H Engineering in the structural engineering department where his interests and focus will be a welcome addition to our team working on a wide variety of projects from residential to commercial buildings. Matt Vercoe is a recent graduate from Montana State University. He graduated with a bachelor’s in civil engineering and joins C&H Engineering in the civil engineering department where his main focus will be on site plans, municipal, and residential projects. Robert (Jake) Haffner graduated with a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Montana State University in 2018. Jake joins C&H Engineering in the surveying department and will transition to the civil engineering department in 2022. Jack Linsted has been involved in construction over the past several years. 