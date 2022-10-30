Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking #1 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through September 2022! The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent REALTORS® across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Sue has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 32 straight years. Collectively selling over $1.5 billion dollars in real estate, she continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.

The Pour Studio re-opens in The Cannery District. Breezy Cutler and Laurie Barnhart are the mother-daughter team behind the pour your own candle studio. The opened their 4corners business in October of 2021 and one year later have expanded to their new location 111 East Oak Street, suite 1D in Bozeman. Open for candle pouring walk-in appointments, private candle pour parties, and retail. The studio features over 50 fragrances and 33 different candle vessels to pour your candle into. Stop in Tuesday-Friday 11AM to 6PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM to experience The NEW Pour Studio.

ERA Landmark Real Estate’s General Manager, Kelly Bresnahan, attended the 2022 ERA Real Estate IGNITE conference in Miami, Florida held Oct. 12-14. Ignite 2022 is a three-day conference for ERA Real Estate brokers and managers to experience the most collaborative and dynamic brand in real estate. Over 240 attendees from across the nation participated in networking, collaboration, learning opportunities, thought leadership, skill-building, and heard from top industry speakers. Kelly was the featured speaker during a breakout session and spoke to brokers on best practices in business operations. She also attended the Hera Society event for women in real estate.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit