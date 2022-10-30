ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking #1 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through September 2022! The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent REALTORS® across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Sue has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 32 straight years. Collectively selling over $1.5 billion dollars in real estate, she continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.
The Pour Studio re-opens in The Cannery District. Breezy Cutler and Laurie Barnhart are the mother-daughter team behind the pour your own candle studio. The opened their 4corners business in October of 2021 and one year later have expanded to their new location 111 East Oak Street, suite 1D in Bozeman. Open for candle pouring walk-in appointments, private candle pour parties, and retail. The studio features over 50 fragrances and 33 different candle vessels to pour your candle into. Stop in Tuesday-Friday 11AM to 6PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM to experience The NEW Pour Studio.
ERA Landmark Real Estate’s General Manager, Kelly Bresnahan, attended the 2022 ERA Real Estate IGNITE conference in Miami, Florida held Oct. 12-14. Ignite 2022 is a three-day conference for ERA Real Estate brokers and managers to experience the most collaborative and dynamic brand in real estate. Over 240 attendees from across the nation participated in networking, collaboration, learning opportunities, thought leadership, skill-building, and heard from top industry speakers. Kelly was the featured speaker during a breakout session and spoke to brokers on best practices in business operations. She also attended the Hera Society event for women in real estate.
The Montana Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) is pleased to announce that Amaia Sangroniz has successfully tested and passed the Certified Plant Professional (CPP) exam. The exam tests participants’ knowledge of both horticultural principles and practices and identification of plants that are found in our region. Successfully passing the exam requires a broad knowledge of factors that affect plant health, as well as identification of an extensive variety of plant material by scientific name. Sangroniz is employed at Cashman Nursery in Bozeman. The MNLA is a trade association that provides education, information, and professional development to its members. www.plantingmontana.com.
Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Adam Kananen has joined our Livingston office as sales associate. Adam, a third-generation Montanan, was born in Billings and raised in Central Montana. He has been in the Livingston/Bozeman area since 2012 and is currently residing in the Shields Valley. Adam graduated from Montana State University while working seasonally for a seafood company in a remote Alaskan village in Bristol Bay. Adam and his partner began purchasing and renovating properties which sparked his interest in real estate, especially the ins and outs of investment properties.
The Bozeman Wild Birds Unlimited is under new ownership. John and Kathy Haigh have big plans for the backyards in the Bozeman area. They want to make each one of them a fine dining experience that offers only the freshest, highest quality food — for birds that is. The Haighs are not new to specialty retail; they own and operate the Billings Wild Birds Unlimited store. The Billings store is celebrating 21 years under their ownership. Our Certified Birdfeeding Specialists can help customers attract the birds they want according to their yard and habitat.
Sanderson Stewart, an award-winning regional community design firm is pleased to announce that Brandi Ramon has joined our team of cool, smart, talented people as an administrative assistant in the Bozeman office. Brandi joins the firm with an extensive background in high-quality internal and external customer service, marketing, office administration, and reception. Additionally, she holds a B.S. in Forensic Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University as well as a Professional in Human Resources certification. Brandi will deliver world class customer service to both our clients and staff as a member of the firm’s administrative team.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce that, Cheryl Ridgely, out of our Bozeman office, has received her broker license from the Board of Realty of the State of Montana. Cheryl has showcased her commitment to providing valuable real estate services by completing 60 hours of licensing instruction, passing the Montana Broker Examination, and meeting the sales transaction requirements of 30 residential sales and 10 commercial or agriculture sales in the last 3 years, to obtain licensure as a Broker. Read more about Cheryl’s hard work here: https://bit.ly/3D5rCfw
Ryan Russett has returned to Stahly Engineering & Associates’ Bozeman office as a Staff Surveyor in the Survey Department. Ryan is originally from Conrad, Montana, and graduated from Montana State University Billings. We are very happy to have him back after a hiatus surveying in the Denver, Colorado, area. Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. Visit our website at www.seaeng.com.
