The Farm Bureau Insurance and Financial Services office is excited to announce licensed customer service representative, Jenna Herren, has obtained her notary certificate with the state of Montana allowing her the ability to provide more value to all of our clients. Jenna has been with the Farm Bureau Insurance and Financial Services office for two years and exemplifies the standard of customer service. Jenna holds her property, casualty, and surety insurance licenses as well.
The Farm Bureau Insurance and Financial Services office is excited to announce licensed customer service representative, Christian Simpson, has obtained his life and health insurance licenses with the state of Montana allowing him the ability to expand the lines of insurance he offers. Christian has been with the office for one year and provides great care in meeting client’s insurance needs. Christian holds his property, casualty, surety insurance licenses as well.
Rachel Egenes recently joined Bozeman Music Lessons as a voice and piano teacher. Classically trained in voice and piano, Rachel graduated from Stanford University and completed post graduate work at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and Sacral Sounds in Los Angeles. Rachel has over 15 years of combined teaching and cultural arts industry experience, and is a local event DJ, vocal sound healing practitioner, and movement coach who is passionate about sharing the joy of singing and performing! Rachel aims to make learning fun and rewarding for youth and adults, catering to beginners and those with experience.
Nikki White has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Nikki has lived in the Valley for 25 years and is looking forward to serving the Gallatin Valley area.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Hannah Comaratta has joined our Bozeman office. With an MBA and experience in financial analysis, contract negotiations and project management with Fortune 500 companies, Hannah is excited to utilize her skills to help her clients in real estate. As a homeowner who purchased in Bozeman’s competitive market while living in another state, Hannah knows the value a great agent can bring when navigating the home buying process, especially remotely, and she looks to provide that value to her clients.
