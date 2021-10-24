People in business for Oct. 24, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Brooke Weimer Buy Now Jessica Bell Rebecca Tatarka Buy Now Micah Coburn Buy Now Mariah Johnson Tommy Martino Buy Now Sarah Palakovich Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that Livingston sales associate, Brooke Weimer, was selected as one of Bozeman Daily Chronicle’s 20 Under 40 honorees for 2021. Annually, the Chronicle acknowledges the best and brightest young business professionals in the area. Nominees are less than 40, have achieved success in business, improve the quality of life for others, and live/work in Southwest Montana. Brooke is always volunteering in the Livingston community and in an effort to give back, she donates 5% of her net proceeds from each transaction to a local non-profit of client choice.Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that Jessica Bell has joined our Bozeman office as office coordinator. Jessica grew up in the suburbs of Illinois. She studied film and writing at Columbia College Chicago and spent a few years in the Los Angeles area working in the film industry, but she quickly realized that California was not a good fit for her. She fell in love with the Rocky Mountains while vacationing and moved to Bozeman in 2020. Jessica works at the front desk greeting clients, answering phones and processing new listings. Bridgercare is thrilled to welcome Micah Coburn (they/them) to its board of directors! Coburn is an Indigenous Montanan originally from Arlee. After getting a degree in social work from the University of Montana and working for several non-profits in Missoula, Coburn moved to Bozeman in 2017 with their husband, Christopher, to pursue a degree in biological engineering. Since graduating in 2020, Micah enjoys working at the Center for Biofilm Engineering. As a longtime volunteer with the clinic, Coburn is excited to contribute to all the amazing work Bridgercare does for this community in a new capacity as a board member!Tarlow Stonecipher Weamer & Kelly, PLLC welcomes two new attorneys to its practice, Mariah N. Johnson, and Sarah M. Palakovich. Mariah and Sarah will both be engaged in the firm’s practice, emphasizing civil litigation. Mariah graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 2021, where she also received a bachelor degree in English literature and creative writing and Russian, graduating Suma Cum Laude. While in law school, she was the Janet Steiger Fellow at the Montana Department of Justice Office of Consumer Protection. Mariah was on the Montana Law Review's Editorial Board, where she co-led training sessions on writing skills for staff. She completed her clinic requirement under Judge Molloy. Sarah graduated with honors and pro bono honors from the University of Montana School of Law in 2021. A Bozeman native, Sarah earned her undergraduate degree with high honors from Montana State University. During law school, Sarah was selected as a teaching assistant in the school's Law Firm Program. There, she assisted first-year students in their legal skills courses. Sarah completed her clinic requirement at the Office of the State Public Defender, and she also completed a summer internship with a Missoula District Court Judge. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 