ERA Landmark agent Katie Haley Grimm attended the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Leaders in Luxury Elevate 2022 held in Denver, CO, on August 29-30. Realtors across the country with their Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation with GUILD™ recognition attended this conference to explore and evaluate market trends in luxury real estate to prepare and position for the future. The full two-day event had over 135 attendees with 14 speakers in all areas of expertise relevant to the conference. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3QMHHMd
ERA Landmark sales associate out of our Bozeman office, Mikaela Durham, attended REALTOR® Magazine’s 30 Under 30 Conference in Orlando, FL this month. Mikaela was an honoree inducted into the Tenacious 30 back in 2018. As alumni, all past and new 30 Under 30 inductees meet for an annual conference to reconnect and build their networks. REALTOR® Magazine is the official magazine published monthly by the National Association of REALTORS®. Read more about her experience here: bit.ly/3LI909y
Jacques Ndengeyingoma, Staff Structural Engineer, E.I. has joined Stahly Engineering & Associates’ Bozeman office as a Staff Structural Engineer in the Structural Department. Jacques is originally from Frazer, MT and graduated from Montana State University. Jacques has wide range of experience in construction and engineering. He worked on residential construction and designing airport runways. Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. Visit our website at www.seaeng.com.
