Scott Jeffrey has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Scott will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Wes Gilbert has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. With a vast background in public safety and healthcare, Wes brings a keen understanding of how to truly connect with people. Wes will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Governor Bullock announced the 2020 Montana Ambassador Award Winners at an awards ceremony on October 8th honoring individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to economic development in Montana. Suzi Berget White, Director of Business Development for Prospera Business Network, won the Montana Ambassador of the Year award. Through Prospera and the MT Women’s Business Center, Berget White helps to provide an array of business services, including business attraction, business counseling, financing, and assistance with grants. Berget White serves as the Bozeman Chapter Vice President bringing together Ambassadors to learn, collaborate, and help contribute to the economic vitality of Montana.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Toni Neal as the highest producing real estate agent in our office, for the third quarter of 2020. Toni works hard to ensure her clients feel happy, supported, and confident as they navigate their real estate journey. She is the utmost professional and it is her goal to make the real estate process easy and uncomplicated by providing exceptional service and results. Congratulations on a great quarter, Toni!
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Susan Byorth as the second-highest producing real estate agent in our office, for the third quarter of 2020.Susan understands that buying or selling your home is a transformational experience and she is there to guide, educate, and ensure your expectations are exceeded throughout the transaction. She takes a sincere interest in people and her clients often become good friends during the sale.
Congratulations on a great quarter, Susan!
Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman. We bring solid Montana values to every transaction.
