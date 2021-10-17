People in business for Oct. 17, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Bobby Egeberg Buy Now Jacob Popp Rick Reisig jP Edgar Vargas-Castañeda Buy Now Mackenzie Wiegand Buy Now John Kalmon Christiane Parrish Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sanderson Stewart, a regional community design firm, is pleased to announce that Bobby Egeberg, professional engineer, has joined the firm as a senior engineer. A graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, Bobby joins the team with eight years of diverse civil engineering experience including water/wastewater, hydraulics and water resources, and site development engineering. Bobby is registered in Montana, Colorado and Washington and is working from the Bozeman office as a member of the commercial group.Jacob Popp, certified public accountant, has recently been promoted to manager in Anderson ZurMuehlen’s Bozeman location. Jacob has over three years of experience providing quality attest and consulting services to his clients. Popp holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Concordia College and a master’s degree of accountancy from Montana State University. He has been with the firm since 2018.Anderson ZurMuehlen is pleased to announce Rick Reisig, CPA, CEO and shareholder, will receive the Alumni Achievement Award by Montana State University’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Reisig is one of 76 individuals associated with MSU to receive an award during ceremonies as part of MSU’s 2021 homecoming. This award is given to a graduate from each MSU academic college with significant achievements in a specific field or endeavor since graduation. Recipients of this award are recommended by each college to the MSU Alumni Foundation. Reisig brings over 38 years of experience in accounting and auditing.TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announces the hiring of Edgar Vargas-Castañeda as vice president of growth strategies and business optimization. Vargas-Castañeda brings nearly a decade of experience supporting large-scale transaction strategy to TransPerfect’s expanding mergers and acquisitions team. He comes to TransPerfect from EY-Parthenon, the global strategy consulting arm of Ernst & Young, where he was a senior director advising clients on acquisitions. With both buy-side and sell-side expertise, from the diligence stage to pre-close planning and post-close execution, Vargas-Castañeda brings a versatile skill set to the TransPerfect team. A&E Design’s Bozeman location welcomes a new interior designer to its team this week. After designing for commercial spaces in Spokane, Washington, Mackenzie Wiegand will now lend her creative skills to the Gallatin Valley. Wiegand infuses her passion for sustainability, communication, and technology into every interior design project. She looks forward to creating innovative spaces and improving the day-to-day experiences of the people who occupy them. Wiegand earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design at Washington State University and is pleased to relocate to Montana.The Bozeman branch of A&E Design welcomes a new architect to its growing design team this week. John Kalmon has an extensive resume of architecture and project management experience, including previous work in the Bozeman area. He graduated with honors from Montana State University, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture as a bobcat. Kalmon is deeply involved in the design community as an entrepreneur, committee volunteer, and advocate for sustainable building practices. He will lend his unique lens to residential design projects in the Gallatin Valley and surrounding region.Bridgercare is excited to welcome Christiane Parrish to their board of directors. Parrish is a member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation and has lived in Montana her whole life. She has received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in community health at Montana State University. She currently works with MSU and Messengers for Health, an Indigenous nonprofit organization that focuses on community-based participatory research, Indigenous research methodologies and cultural values and teachings. Parrish is looking forward to expanding her career in community health and serving all of the tribes in Montana. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firm Jacob Popp University Company Economics Work Master's Bachelor's Degree Bobby Egeberg Design John Kalmon Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Peterson, Norman Jay Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana is ruining its reputation for wildlife management Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts building bond is worthy of your support Posted: 12 a.m. Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView