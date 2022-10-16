Century 21 HMR congratulates Toni Neal for being our top-producing agent for the third quarter of 2022. Toni’s deep understanding of the Bozeman real estate market is highly respected by her clientele. She has expert negotiating skills and the ability to find solutions to challenging situations. One client said, “I’ve never had such incredible and savvy support from a realtor. There was no detail she overlooked.” Toni’s active involvement in the community has also earned her the respect of her peers. Toni specializes in client satisfaction — doing whatever it takes to provide exceptional service and results.
Century 21 HMR congratulates Erin Gaasch for being our second-highest-producing agent for the third quarter of 2022. Erin, who has been selling real estate in Southwest Montana since 2006, measures her success solely on the depth of a relationship she develops with her clients and by the gratitude they convey at the end of a transaction. She knows that each client has different needs, desires, and financial situations and that creativity and persistence can often produce results that meet all those criteria. Erin will always take her time to help you identify and meet your real estate goals!
Century 21 HMR is proud to recognize Susan Byorth as the third-highest-producing real estate agent in our office, during the third quarter of 2022. Susan understands that buying or selling your home is a transformational experience. She is there to guide, educate, and ensure your expectations are exceeded throughout the transaction. She takes a sincere interest in people and her clients often become good friends. As one client said “We can’t imagine having a better experience than the one we had with Susan. She answered a million questions we had about the area & the process.” Congratulations, Susan!
Bozeman Health Foundation welcomes its new president, Elizabeth (Beth) Warner. Warner comes to the foundation from Minneapolis Minn., were she served as the executive director of Park Nicollet Foundation. Beth is a certified fundraising executive with a career spanning more than two decades serving nonprofit missions. She has led nonprofit teams, boards and community partnerships and has driven transformational health care philanthropy initiatives. “I look forward to listening, learning and partnering with our health care teams, donors and community to help strengthen and enhance patient care, support innovation, improve access and address unmet needs for our patients in our region.”
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.