John Dohner recently earned the distinction of Certified Plant Professional through the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA). The exam tests participants' knowledge and recognition of an extensive variety of plants common to our region, and has gained a reputation among nursery professionals for being a very difficult exam. Dohner's commitment to achieving the CPP designation shows his determination to continue growing within the horticulture field. John is a recent graduate from MSU's Environmental Horticulture and Landscape Design program, a landscape designer with Red Barn Montana, and a member of the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association.
Jessica Van Voast, CPA and shareholder at Anderson ZurMuehlen, has recently been promoted to the Bozeman office vice president. Jessica has over 15 years of experience in providing attest and consulting services to her clients. Van Voast holds a master of professional accountancy and a bachelor of science in business accounting from the Montana State University and has been with the firm since 2005.
Anderson ZurMuehlen (AZ) is the largest Montana-based certified public accounting, business advisory, and technology services firm with over 63 years of experience. AZ serves clients throughout the United States and has seven office locations.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.