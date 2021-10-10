Eric Deeg

Eric Deeg joined First West Insurance to lead its employee benefits department. He is a nationally recognized expert in large group health plan consulting and overall benefits advisory services. Eric has primarily been on the brokerage and consulting side of the benefits industry, having managed several large employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms in the Pacific Northwest, including a former Aon office in Anchorage, Alaska. For the last 9 years, Eric was president and practice leader for USI Insurance Services in Anchorage. Eric’s specialty is in fully-insured, self-funded, and consumer-driven health plans for large and small employers.

