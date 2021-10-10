People in business for Oct. 10, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Deeg Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eric Deeg joined First West Insurance to lead its employee benefits department. He is a nationally recognized expert in large group health plan consulting and overall benefits advisory services. Eric has primarily been on the brokerage and consulting side of the benefits industry, having managed several large employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms in the Pacific Northwest, including a former Aon office in Anchorage, Alaska. For the last 9 years, Eric was president and practice leader for USI Insurance Services in Anchorage. Eric’s specialty is in fully-insured, self-funded, and consumer-driven health plans for large and small employers. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Deeg Benefit Insurance Work Economics Brokerage Health Plan Employee Department Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Knievel-Slaughter, Renee Lynn Posted: 1 a.m. Bozeman School District's paraprofessionals are a critical need among staff shortages Posted: 12:30 a.m. Editorial: Gallatin County is in dire need of a new courts building. Your vote will help. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pass costs of fire station to developers of new growth Posted: 12 a.m. No perfect solution: Gallatin County school districts struggle to fill support staff positions Posted: 12 a.m. Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView