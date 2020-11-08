ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that Becca Quackenbush has joined its Bozeman office as a marketing assistant and downtown concierge.
Becca was born and raised in Bozeman. She attended Montana State University where earned her BA in photography and rodeoed for the Bobcats. She loves going out on photo-taking adventures and has recently aspired to become an at-home baker. Becca primarily hangs out at ERA Landmark’s downtown Bozeman office where she assists with marketing, manages local artists to hang their work, and concierges the Visitor Center.
SCORE volunteer Karen Vinton was recently recognized for 20 years of service with the Bozeman chapter. She joined SCORE after retiring from MSU, where she was a professor of business at the Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and founding director of MSU’s Family Business Program. She is now Professor Emeritus of Business. Along with SCORE, Karen has been active in the Family Firm Institute serving on its board, as co-president, and as an FFI Fellow. She was on the editorial board of Family Business Review and ran a family business consulting practice, Vinton Consulting Services, before retiring.
Rick Sanders is the newly elected chair of the Bozeman chapter of SCORE. Rick, a SCORE mentor for seven years, was a CPA, then founded and ran technology firm Mitec Corporation prior to retiring. He joined SCORE to share his entrepreneurial experience. SCORE is a small business mentoring service operating as a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration. SCORE mentors are both working and retired volunteers helping entrepreneurs succeed in Gallatin and Park counties.
Dawna Campbell of Bigfork, Montana, announces the publication of her press release, “3 Gifts to Beating Holiday Stress,” was published in more than 90 media outlets reaching an audience of over 85 million readers. Dawna is considered a Mind Whisperer traveling as a motivational speaker and maintaining an international client base.
