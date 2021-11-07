Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Katie Haley Grimm, Broker at ERA Landmark Big Sky, attended the 2021 Inman Luxury Connect, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 25. Real estate professionals gathered at this one-day event to share ideas, learn from each other’s mistakes, network and connect. Topics ranged from where the market is headed to how to succeed with authenticity in marketing and branding. Attendees heard from luxury’s top brokers, such as Ryan Serhant and Mauricio Umansky, who saw their luxury markets hitting records highs. Katie returned energized to apply what she’s learned to her clients in the Big Sky luxury market.

Bozeman Brokers Real Estate would like to congratulate Beth Monnin on moving into a sales associate position in November of 2021. Beth has worked as a licensed assistant to Tim Ford at Bozeman Brokers Real Estate since 2016. Beth earned her Accredited Buyer Representative® certification in 2019, which gave her tools to help buyers in tough real estate markets. Beth truly enjoys everything about her job, from assisting first time home buyers to helping sellers negotiate the sale of their home. Beth serves on the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® and as a Board Member of Bozeman Business and Professional Women.

Kimi Rook joined Cancer Support Community as the new education and youth manager to develop supportive programs for people impacted by cancer. Kimi earned a degree in public health from Western Michigan University and now is a certified health education specialist. She is excited to join the Cancer Support Community team to share her knowledge, dedication and passion working with adults and families as they navigate the cancer experience.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit