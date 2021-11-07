People in business for Nov. 7, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Katie Haley Grimm Buy Now Beth Monnin Kimi Rook Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Katie Haley Grimm, Broker at ERA Landmark Big Sky, attended the 2021 Inman Luxury Connect, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 25. Real estate professionals gathered at this one-day event to share ideas, learn from each other’s mistakes, network and connect. Topics ranged from where the market is headed to how to succeed with authenticity in marketing and branding. Attendees heard from luxury’s top brokers, such as Ryan Serhant and Mauricio Umansky, who saw their luxury markets hitting records highs. Katie returned energized to apply what she’s learned to her clients in the Big Sky luxury market.Bozeman Brokers Real Estate would like to congratulate Beth Monnin on moving into a sales associate position in November of 2021. Beth has worked as a licensed assistant to Tim Ford at Bozeman Brokers Real Estate since 2016. Beth earned her Accredited Buyer Representative® certification in 2019, which gave her tools to help buyers in tough real estate markets. Beth truly enjoys everything about her job, from assisting first time home buyers to helping sellers negotiate the sale of their home. Beth serves on the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® and as a Board Member of Bozeman Business and Professional Women. Kimi Rook joined Cancer Support Community as the new education and youth manager to develop supportive programs for people impacted by cancer. Kimi earned a degree in public health from Western Michigan University and now is a certified health education specialist. She is excited to join the Cancer Support Community team to share her knowledge, dedication and passion working with adults and families as they navigate the cancer experience. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beth Monnin Katie Haley Grimm Real Estate Commerce Economics Work Marketing Kimi Rook Broker Community Market Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Hutcheson, Donna Lee Posted: 53 minutes ago. Folkvord, Harry Bernard Posted: 53 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Daines should stop with the distractions, get to work Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Kill conservative greed before it kills the planet Posted: 12 a.m. Families gather at annual Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap to buy discounted gear ahead of winter season Posted: 3:45 p.m. Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView