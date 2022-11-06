Let the news come to you

CENTURY 21 HMR is pleased to announce the addition of Elyn Messner, to our team. Elyn understands the emotional aspect of purchasing a home and considers it a privilege to be part of the process. She’s been a licensed Realtor for nearly 20 years, previously in TN, WV, SC, and WI. She prides herself on building meaningful relationships with her clients. Elyn’s passion for all things Montana is evident in her everyday interactions. When not selling real estate, she can be found spending time with her two sons, repurposing furniture, and playing outdoors with her two dogs, Mercy, and Bing.

ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate our company for ranking No. 1 in Division Two for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through September 2022! The ERA network includes more than 2,390 offices and 40,500 independent REALTORS® across 33 countries and territories. We’re beyond proud of the hard work our associates continue to perform in our Bozeman, Big Sky, Livingston, and Ennis offices and attribute our success to the agents and support staff. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3Ua3PSL

Claire Gillam, a Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties was awarded the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® Realtor of the Year Award this past Saturday at the Armory Hotel. Nominated by her peers, this prestigious award acknowledges Claire’s spirit, civic responsibility to our community and her commitment to the real estate industry through her involvement in local, state and national real estate associations.


