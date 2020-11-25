Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Matthew Johnson to its team as an associate director. In this role, he will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Matthew worked as the head coach of the Montana State Bobcats nordic ski team. Matthew holds a degree in environmental studies and geography from Middlebury College.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Hillary Marchi to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Hillary worked as project manager in the marketing technology industry. Hillary holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Hannah Stiff to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Hannah worked as the state director for the Better Business Bureau. Hannah holds a degree in journalism and a master of public administration from the University of Montana.
Finding unique solutions to the many different challenges that buyers and sellers face is what Mark Meissner at ERA Landmark Real Estate is known for. His work ethic and dedication to his clients has earned him national recognition. ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Meissner for ranking #24 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 35,000 independent REALTORS® across 31 countries and territories. Meissner has been with ERA Landmark for 10 years and earned Leaders’ Circle status, which is the highest honor within the ERA brand.
