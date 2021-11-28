Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Morgan Stanley’s Bozeman branch is pleased to announce that Nicole Kunzer joined the firm in August as a client service associate. She supports the local financial advisory team of Mary Howard, Portfolio Manager and Meredith Farris, CFP®. A Montana native, Nicole comes to Morgan Stanley with an extensive background in high net worth customer service and is currently studying to obtain her securities licensing.

It is our pleasure to announce that Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, has been inducted into the Gallatin Association of Realtors Hall of Fame. This incredible announcement was made during the awards ceremony of the Gallatin Realtors Charity Gala on Saturday, Nov. 20, held at the Armory Music Hall in downtown Bozeman. Induction into the GAR Hall of Fame is the highest honor for its members. The GAR Hall of Fame honors Realtors who have made an extraordinary and distinguished contribution to the real estate industry in Montana, which Robyn has for over 40 years.

Wes Gilbert, sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was awarded the 2021 Rookie of the Year Award by the Gallatin Association of Realtors for his outstanding sales performance and involvement in the Realtor organization.

Bridgercare, the local nonprofit reproductive and sexual healthcare clinic, is excited to welcome Mikayla Pitts to their board of directors! Originally from Bakersfield, California, Pitts was recruited to play basketball in 2012 at Little Big Horn College on the Crow Reservation. She fell in love with Montana and decided to stay. She graduated with both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in community health from Montana State University, and recently accepted a job at the Gallatin City-County Health Department. When she’s not working, you’ll find Pitts kickboxing and reading poetry. Welcome to the team, Pitts!

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit