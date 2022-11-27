Ciera Krinke has joined the team of A&E Design as an account manager. A certified brand strategist, Krinke will be instrumental in supporting A&E Design’s expanding business as an integrated design firm serving Montana and the Northwest with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell and in Seattle, Washington. Krinke, who obtained her BA in Communications from Lake Forest College in Illinois, has an extensive background in operations and design and a passion for project management, adding a new layer to A&E Design’s progressive strategies internally and externally to create true impact.
Watson Law Office is excited to welcome Samantha Niesen to our team as an associate attorney. Samantha graduated Cum Laude from Gonzaga University School of Law and completed her externship with The Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho. She began her practice as a public defender in rural Washington state, representing clients in both felony and misdemeanor matters. Upon moving to Montana, she worked for both the Billings and Bozeman public defender offices. In 2018, Samantha joined the Bozeman City Attorney’s office and prosecuted misdemeanor cases. Her areas of practice include criminal defense, and dependency and neglect.
Join Rudd and Company in welcoming Jeff Siler as our newest Partner within the Firm. We are very excited to have Jeff join our Firm as Partner. His expertise will be a valued asset to our Clients as well as to Rudd and Company. He has experience in many fields and many areas of accounting. Jeff loves the outdoors and spending time with his wife Amy and their sons, as well as their chocolate lab Harley. Jeff’s favorite part of the job is the relationships he builds. He loves meeting new people and learning about their different experiences.
