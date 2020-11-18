ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Rose deButts has joined its Big Sky office.
Rose has lived in Big Sky Montana for nearly 10 years, working as a ski instructor and in personal home management. She strives to combine her love and knowledge of Lone Mountain and Big Sky with her excellent customer service to help ease the stress of real estate for those who already call the area home, those who hope to, or those that know just what a gem we have.
Creating the best real estate experience possible for her clients is what Sue Frye at ERA Landmark Real Estate strives for every day. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise. ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Frye for her most recent honor of ranking #2 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 31 straight years.
