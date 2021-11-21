Support Local Journalism


ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking No. 6 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through October 2021. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent Realtors across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 32 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.

Washington native John Phillips is reentering the Montana design community as the newest employee at multidisciplinary design firm A&E Design. Specializing in custom residential architecture, Phillips will approach projects throughout the Northwest alongside the firm’s diverse team of creatives. He earned a master’s in architecture at Montana State University before garnering experience in every project phase during an award-winning 20-year career. Passionate about realizing unique, functional, and innovative spaces, he looks forward to creating design impact in Missoula and the region.

