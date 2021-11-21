People in business for Nov. 21, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 21, 2021 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Sue Frye Buy Now John Phillips Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking No. 6 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through October 2021. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent Realtors across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 32 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise. Washington native John Phillips is reentering the Montana design community as the newest employee at multidisciplinary design firm A&E Design. Specializing in custom residential architecture, Phillips will approach projects throughout the Northwest alongside the firm’s diverse team of creatives. He earned a master’s in architecture at Montana State University before garnering experience in every project phase during an award-winning 20-year career. Passionate about realizing unique, functional, and innovative spaces, he looks forward to creating design impact in Missoula and the region. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Phillips Sue Frye Firm Real Estate Commerce History Work Building Industry Realtor U.s. Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Editorial: Persistence pays off for Montana State's Romney Hall Posted: 32 minutes ago. Controversial Canyon Gate zoning proposal to be considered Monday Posted: 32 minutes ago. Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway Posted: 32 minutes ago. West, Roger Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: City commission should be a bit more sensible Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView