Bridgercare is excited to welcome Anna Couch to its team as a patient coordinator! Couch is a recent graduate of Montana State University with a bachelor of arts in English writing focusing on women, gender and sexuality studies. During her senior year, she was part of an undergraduate initiated research team studying sex education in Montana. She is looking forward to bringing her experience and passion to Bridgercare’s mission of excellent, affordable reproductive healthcare for all. In her free time, Couch enjoys playing in the mountains with her fiancé and pup.
Architecture 118 announces that Jim Jorgensen has joined the team as a design drafter. Jorgensen holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and geology from the University of Montana-Western and is finishing an associate’s degree in Design Drafting at Gallatin College of Montana State University. Jorgensen brings a wide range of experiences to the design process and hopes to create homes that are environmentally friendly, convenient to maintain, and easy to live in.
Bruce Muhlbradt, owner and photographer of 406 Photo is proud to announce the creation of a new photography brand, 406 Headshot. The new venture is in response to an increased demand for professional branding imagery both online and in print. Bruce holds a BA in photography and regularly attends continuing education courses in his field. Bruce will continue his wedding and portrait work with 406 Photo in addition to his increasing commitment to serving local business needs through 406 Headshot.
45 Architecture is pleased to announce that Brian Rasch has joined the design team. Brian grew up in the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. His passion for architecture derives from his travels — observing culture, artistry, engineering, and learning history while curiously roaming around. Brian received his bachelor of architecture from Oklahoma State University. He is a guide, taking into consideration the needs, desires, and opportunities of clients to pull together plans that empower and leave lasting impressions. Welcome Brian!
C’Aira Satchell has recently joined Spine and Sports Chiropractic as its newest chiropractor. She attended Three Forks High School and Montana State University prior to attending the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon. After graduating with her doctorate in chiropractic she was eager to return to Montana. C’Aira is looking forward to treating her patients around the Gallatin Valley and assisting them to decrease their pain and help with their spine health. C’Aira will be working Monday through Friday and most Saturdays at the Spine and Sports clinic in Belgrade, Montana.
