Cancer Support Community Montana welcomes Joelle Starr to the team. As clinical program director, Joelle oversees support groups, provides individual counseling, manages psychosocial programming, and contributes to outreach efforts. Joelle brings multiple perspectives as a mental health counselor, former corporate marketing manager, and recent cancer survivor. She is excited to help Montanans affected by cancer increase their quality of life, including the patient, caregiver, couples, and the entire family.PureWest Christie's is excited to welcome Brian Heck to our Bozeman office! A Montana resident since the early 90s, Brian has a deep love and appreciation for the Treasure State. Working as a convertible bond trader until pivoting into real estate in 2015, he now lives with his wife, two children, their dogs, and chickens in the Bozeman area where he and his family can enjoy all the Gallatin Valley has to offer. He is excited to share with you everything he loves about Montana while ensuring your real estate sale or purchase goes off without a hitch. Ryan Estep joins Headwaters Engineering as a staff engineer. He is an E.I.T. and quickly approaching his opportunity to take the Professional Engineer exam. Ryan has worked in the Gallatin Valley since his graduation from MSU in 2018, working on several projects from runways and taxiways to parking garages and utility improvements. Ryan is originally from Helena, where he played American Legion Baseball through high school. When not working, Ryan's activities revolve around the mountains and wild places of Montana. He is an avid hunter, and readily admits to being an archery elk hunting addict.Dan Stahly, PLS has been promoted to Helena Survey Office Lead at Stahly Engineering & Associates. Stahly has over 30 years of experience in the surveying profession, serves as the Technical Lead for the Survey Department and Vice President of Stahly Engineering, and has completed two terms as President of the Montana Association of Registered Land Surveyors. Dan regularly manages and performs large ALTA/NSPS surveys, PLSS retracements, as well as platting and boundary surveys. Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients.