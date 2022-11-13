ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Chelsea Stewart for ranking #25 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through September 2022! The ERA network includes more than 2,390 offices and 40,500 independent REALTORS® across 33 countries and territories. Hanging her license with us in February 2021, Chelsea has risen in the ERA rankings through her hard work and local expert charm. She finished off last year in ERA’s Leader’s Circle and is well on her way this year. She recently has been honored locally in Bozeman with the 20 Under 40 award. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3U8KNwz
Jackson Cyr, Sales Associate, GRI, ABR with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties earned his CCIM designation (Certified Commercial Investment Member) which remains the gold standard for commercial real estate professionals. CCIMs complete a rigorous program of advanced coursework and training in financial and market analysis, and demonstrate extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry.
