Carolyne Calvin of Keller Williams Montana Realty completed a course called “Going Green: The Environmental Movement In Real Estate.” The trend to “go green” now extends beyond weekly recycling efforts and the latest hybrid cars. In fact, the effects of this movement are becoming increasingly visible in the real estate market. This means that it is crucial, as a real estate professional, to have a thorough understanding of green home qualifications, eco-friendly remodeling possibilities, and energy-efficient technologies. If you’re a buyer looking to find a home with green, energy efficient features and appliances, Carolyne can provide the support you need.
Wayne Roberts received the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) Lifetime Achievement Award during IMA’s Annual Summit.
The IMA Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2016 to honor individuals who, through a lifetime of achievements in the incentive marketplace, played a major role in the success of the industry. This award recognizes the business personality who best represents achievement and longevity. Roberts led several organization boards including the Promotional Products Association International and IMA’s predecessor, the Association of Incentive Marketing (AIM). He was instrumental in the formation of the Incentive Marketing Association, where he served as president.
Respec is pleased to welcome Nolan Platt, water resources engineer, to the Bozeman team. For Platt, from Boulder, Colorado, working and playing in streams is a passion. Nolan received his bachelor’s from Colorado State University in environmental engineering and master’s from MSU in Civil Engineering. After working briefly as a restoration engineer in the Lake Tahoe area, Nolan returned to Bozeman. Mr. Platt will be working on projects focused on improving infrastructure/stream interactions and stream/wetland ecosystem integrity in Southwest Montana.
Founded in 1969, RESPEC is the premier provider of water, environmental and natural resources engineering and technology in North America.
