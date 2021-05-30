Bryan Atwell and Bert Brandon are pleased to announce the opening of their new real estate brokerage named Realty ONE Group Peak. Both Bryan and Bert have a combined 35-plus years of experience in the real estate industry. Realty ONE Group is based out of Nevada and has more than 300 locations throughout the U.S. and the Bozeman location marked the 45th state in which it operates. ROG Peak prides itself on its goal to provide Realtors with all the most advanced real estate marketing technologies in order for them to efficiently and effectively succeed.
Rocky Mountain Bank is thrilled to announce our new head of commercial banking, Bob Gieseke. Bob has been with Rocky Mountain Bank for over eight years. He has an extensive business background with a variety of experience ranging from high-tech CRM software solutions sales, commercial real estate brokerage and commercial banking. With over 13 years of commercial banking experience in Montana, Bob has grown to specialize in working with business clients statewide with annual revenue of $5 million-plus to help find solutions to address their financial needs and meet their business goals.
Jessica Ludwig has joined Yellowstone Bank as the real estate loan officer in Bozeman. Jessica has been in the banking industry since 2007 and brings over 10 years of lending knowledge, experience and service to Yellowstone Bank. She loves serving in her community through countless nonprofits, with more precise dedication to the board she is currently sitting on Bozeman Business Professional Women. Jessica is a Montana native and happy mother of 9-year-old girl, Jaydance, and 6-year-old boy, Jaxen. Her family stays active with several sports and their favorite family activities are paddleboarding, hiking and camping.
Tanaya Carter has joined Yellowstone Bank as a senior vice president. She will be working in the Bozeman branch focusing on commercial lending. Carter has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Montana State University and is also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. She brings over 15 years of commercial lending experience to her new position with expertise in commercial real estate loans and high touch customer service.
Yellowstone Bank of Bozeman is excited to announce the addition of several new team members. Carly Vink has recently joined the Bozeman team as a customer service representative. She has worked in customer service for over 10 years and has over five years of banking experience. Carly has a background in sales, accounting and business management.
Dean Studer has joined Yellowstone Bank Bozeman as the commercial loan assistant, where he supports team members and clients regarding loans. Dean was born and raised in Billings and graduated from Saint John’s University in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Dean has worked with Yellowstone Bank since August 2020 and is excited to join the Bozeman team.
