Locati Architects is proud to announce that Corey Kelly has been made an equity partner at the firm. Locati Architects specializes in custom residential and commercial design, employing over 40 people in their Bozeman office. A licensed architect and Montana native, Corey has been with the company for the past 17 years as a project architect and associate partner. Corey brings both residential design and client relation experience to his new role. He looks forward to supporting his partners and the entire team at Locati Architects as they continue to bring exceptional architectural services to their clients.
Andrew Hance has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Andrew is from Bozeman, has a family connection to real estate and always knew that real estate was the career for him. He looks forward to helping buyers and sellers with their real estate goals in the Gallatin Valley area.
ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking No. 2 in the U.S. for sold volume and No. 10 for sold units by ERA Real Estate through April 2021. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent realtors across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked in the top 15 realtors in the U.S. for 32 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.
