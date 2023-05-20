Rocky Mountain Bank is pleased to welcome Jeremy Fox as our new Treasury Management Officer. Based in Bozeman, Jeremy will partner with our business clients across Montana to deliver best-in-class treasury solutions that effectively manage cash, minimize risk exposure, and maximize productivity. Jeremy is a Montana native and a graduate of the University of North Dakota. He brings more than 18 years of expertise in payment solutions and treasury management. Learn more about how Jeremy and Rocky Mountain Bank can support your business banking needs at https://www.RMBbank.com/. Rocky Mountain Bank is a Member FDIC.
ERA Landmark celebrates Chelsea Stewart for ranking #16 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through April 2023! The ERA network includes more than 2,390 offices and 40,500 independent REALTORS® across 33 countries and territories. Hanging her license with us in February 2021, Chelsea has risen in the ERA rankings through her hard work and local expert charm. Ranking in ERA’s Circle of Success these past two years has proved her dedication to serving her clients. In 2022 she was honored with the Chronicle’s 20 Under 40 award. We are proud to have Chelsea on our team.
Jody Savage, Broker / Owner of Savage Real Estate Group, has earned the ABR designation. The Accredited Buyer Representative designation is the benchmark of excellence in buyer representation. This coveted designation is awarded to real estate practitioners by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the National Association of REALTORS® who meet the specified educational and practical experience criteria. Congratulations Jody!
