Bridgercare is excited to welcome Elly Webster as its new nurse supervisor. Webster was born and raised in Libby, Montana and graduated from the MSU College of Nursing in Missoula with a bachelor’s of science in nursing. She is excited to bring her experience in urgent care and public health to Bridgercare, an organization that strives to eliminate health disparities and empowers individuals to make informed decisions regarding their healthcare. Webster is new to the Bozeman area and looks forward to exploring the area on her mountain bike and hiking peaks in the Bridgers. Welcome to the team, Webster!
Carissa Paulson with ERA Landmark Real Estate earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Carissa is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Carissa with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients. The GUILD recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.
