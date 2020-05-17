Bozeman Chiropractic Clinic is open! Conveniently located at 17 S. 5th Ave., Bozeman Chiropractic Clinic is owned and operated by Dr. Eric D. Whitmont, son of Dr. Martin A. Whitmont, who opened the first Bozeman Chiropractic Clinic in 1976. Dr. Eric Whitmont specializes in Activator Method, a gentle and effective technique that uses the Activator instrument to deliver a precise and localized adjustment that does not put the joint or body in any compromised positions, such as bending or twisting. Dr. Whitmont speaks Spanish fluently and welcomes Spanish-speaking patients!
Jordan Sykes recently joined the team at Stahly Engineering & Associates as a staff engineer in the Site Civil Department. Sykes obtained his Bachelors in civil and environmental engineering at Mississippi State University and recently graduated with a Masters in environmental engineering from Montana State University. A Georgia native, Jordan is looking forward to starting his engineering career at Stahly’s Bozeman office where he will be assisting in design and permitting for private and public clients.
Nic Couch recently joined the team at Stahly Engineering & Associates as a staff engineer in the Site Civil Department. Couch is currently finishing his Bachelors degree in civil engineering at Montana State University. A Montana native, Nic is excited to be starting his career at Stahly’s Bozeman office where he will be assisting in design and permitting for private and public clients.
Danielle M. Shyne brings passion, hard work, and experience to Shyne Law Group, PLLC, which she opened in February 2020. As a Bozeman native, Shyne has significant and specialized experience in estate planning, appellate law, and Medicaid planning. Previously, Shyne was a law clerk for the Honorable Chief Justice Mike McGrath and Honorable Michael Wheat of the Montana Supreme Court and the managing attorney of an estate planning firm. Shyne earned her Juris Doctor and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Gonzaga University School of Law. Shyne enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, and exploring Montana.
Debbie McEachron with ERA Landmark Real Estate in Bozeman recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. McEachron is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™, an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. The Institute provides Debbie with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients. The GUILD recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.
Attorney at Law Magazine is pleased to announce that Joel Silverman of Silverman Law Office PLLC was featured as the National Attorney of the Month and cover story. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Silverman had two passions — fly-fishing and the law. After relocating to Montana he built out his law practice with one promise to deliver commonsense legal support. He sat down with writer Susan Cushing to discuss his life and career in “The ‘Best Catch’ in Montana.”
Sawyer Evans has joined the board of directors for Bridgercare! Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Evans moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University, where she earned Bachelor’s degrees in both marketing and psychology. She now works in management and marketing consulting for multiple businesses in the valley. Sawyer is excited to bring her passion and experience to the Bridgercare board to help them grow and serve the community through compassionate, affordable reproductive and sexual healthcare. When not working, Sawyer competes in equestrian hunter/jumper competitions around the country with her horse, Herschel.
