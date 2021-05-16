Greater Gallatin Contractors has recently welcomed landscape architect Elyse Gemme to its team. She has recently relocated from New England to Bozeman and has a decade of green industry experience. Gemme has focused on high end residential designs as well as land planning in numerous industries. We are very excited to have her as part of our team and look forward to serving the Gallatin Valley with even more of their landscape and irrigation needs.
Allied Engineering is pleased to announce the addition of Chris J. Brown to its staff. Born and raised outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Chris has lived in Jacksonville, Florida most recently and moved to Bozeman for the outdoor lifestyle. He has a BS in civil engineering from Temple University, MA from Villanova University, and a PhD from the University of Florida. He is an avid hiker and biker and enjoys cooking. He is a life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan. Welcome aboard Chris.
The Montana Pharmacy Association (MPA) is pleased to announce that Bozeman pharmacist Mike Bertagnolli has received the prestigious “Bowl of Hygeia Award.” Mike is currently the system manager of pharmacy services for Bozeman Health.
Mike was recognized during the association’s virtual award ceremony on April 9. At the presentation, Mike was commended as “A dedicated pharmacist who goes the extra mile in leading his team to provide and deliver quality patient care.”
Mike has served his profession in various volunteer capacities including an active member of ASHP as former President of MPA and Chair of the MT Board of Pharmacy.
The Montana Pharmacy Association Board announces that Jacilyn Dahms, a pharmacy technician with Bozeman CHP Pharmacy, has won the Montana Pharmacy Technician of the Year Award. As the only pharmacy technician at CHP Pharmacy, Jaci fulfills many roles and works diligently to get patients their medications they would not otherwise be able to afford. She does this by running the CHP medication assistance program and submits applications to drug manufacturers for patients. She also manages the ordering and inventory for five different Community Health Partner clinics.
Locati Architects is proud to announce that Corey Kelly has been made an equity partner at the firm. Locati Architects specializes in custom residential and commercial design, employing over 40 people in their Bozeman office. A licensed architect endemic to Montana, Corey has been with the company for the past 17 years as a project architect and associate partner. Corey brings both residential design and client relation experience to his new role. He looks forward to supporting his partners and the entire team at Locati Architects as they continue to bring exceptional architectural services to their clients.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.