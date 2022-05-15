Sarah Day, Sales Associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, recently earned her GRI Designation. The Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) Designation is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services by securing a strong educational foundation. In Montana, a GRI graduate must complete over 80 hours of in-depth training over three years before graduating with the prestigious GRI Designation. Sarah looks forward to implementing the skills learned into her business and continuing to provide her clients with an exceptional real estate experience.
Nichole Chamberlin joins Bozeman Brokers Real Estate as a Sales Associate. Nichole is a third generation Montanan and a graduate from Montana State University. She loves spending time with family and watching her kids play sports. Her two kiddos love helping their mom at the real estate office. Nichole received her real estate license in April of 2022 under, Supervising Broker, Dick Stefani. Call Nichole Chamberlin 406-939-3043 to get started on your real estate journey!
Kelsey Slye joins Bozeman Brokers Real Estate as a Sales Associate. Kelsey is a third generation REALTOR® and a graduate from Montana State University. Kelsey received her real estate license in April of 2022 under, Supervising Broker, Margaret Asay. When she isn’t selling real estate, you can find Kelsey cherishing moments with her husband and new baby boy, hanging out at Hooked where she is a part owner, drinking margaritas in tropical places, or traveling around the amazing state of Montana. Call Kelsey Slye 406-570-4123 to get started on your real estate journey!
Megan Dean has joined the ERA Landmark Real Estate Bozeman office as Office Manager. Megan comes from a military family and grew up moving all over the United States. After graduating from Washington State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Business Management, she followed her family to Bozeman to experience a new area. Coming from a supervisory role at Starbucks, Megan will apply her customer service expertise to the real estate industry. In her free time, you can find her playing soccer, camping, or enjoying the outdoors.
Chris Drewiske joins Stockman Bank as Vice President, Branch Manager for the Manhattan branch. He will assume a key leadership position, guiding the role of the branch in the community while focusing on all aspects of bank operations and lending. Drewiske grew up in Bozeman and brings over thirteen years of banking experience to the position. His skills in relationship banking will contribute significantly to Stockman Bank’s presence in the Gallatin Valley. His office is located at 100 E Wooden Shoe Lane in Manhattan and he can be reached at (406) 585-4301.
Sam Coulter joins Gallatin Ice as Assistant Hockey Director. Sam was born and raised in Gillette, Wyo. and played hockey from Termites through High School. After attending school in Vancouver, BC, he transferred to MSU and played for the ACHA D2 Bobcats hockey team for three years. Sam graduated with a degree in GIS/Planning in Spring of 2021. In 2018 Sam began volunteering at the rink by coaching clinics, youth teams, and adults. He is the Head Coach of the MSU D3 and MT Wolves 18U AA hockey teams. In his free time Sam enjoys golfing and hunting.
Baillie Lee-Eichenwald joins Gallatin Ice as Concessions & Ticket Booth Manager. Born in Minnesota, hockey was integral for her throughout High School. After graduating, Baillie moved to Bozeman to attend MSU to study Microbiology. She began coaching with Learn to Skate and the Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association in 2015. Upon receiving her M.S. in Health Sciences in 2021, Baillie took a full-time position with Gallatin Ice as concessions and ticket booth staff member. She is excited to have a new management position and to serve the Bozeman community.
Sumner Anacker has recently joined Sanderson Stewart as a Staff Engineer in the Bozeman, Montana office. Sumner is a graduate of Montana State University and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Civil Engineering. Sumner is deeply engaged with the Bozeman community, volunteering for Thrive, Inc. in Bozeman as a Child Advancement Project Mentor and working occasionally as a day-of-wedding coordinator. She will be working with residential development partners in Sanderson Stewart’s Residential Group.
Zach Lowe has been promoted to Bozeman Regional Manager at Stahly Engineering & Associates. Lowe graduated from Montana State in 1996 and has over 25 years of experience in the Bozeman area in site design and development. Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients.