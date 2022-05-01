Niles Moschetti, EI, has joined Stahly Engineering & Associates Bozeman office as a staff engineer in the Civil – Site Development and Subdivision Department. Mr. Moschetti is originally from Kalispell and graduated from Montana Tech. With experience as both a contractor and an entry level engineer, he has professional experience on multiple subdivision and site development projects across Montana. Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. Visit its website at www.seaeng.com.
Amy Brewster is thrilled to be back home in Montana and is now a new Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Montana Realty. If you would like more information, or know someone who is interested in buying or selling a home or a property, please call or email her, 406-595-8489.
