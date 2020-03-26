ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Lena Mansour has joined the Bozeman office. Lena is committed to helping you live your best life in the last best place! With a strong professional background in construction, management, and sales, she prides herself on exceptional service and catering to her client’s needs. She graduated from Texas State University with a degree in criminal justice and is currently obtaining her MBA with a minor in economics from the University of Montana.
Jim Kubiak, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor for over 20 years, was recently invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference in April in Scottsdale, Ariz.. The prestigious annual event honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors.
The conference recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers inside and outside of the firm and to share best practices when it comes to serving clients. This is Kubiak’s third time at the Managing Partner’s Conference.
