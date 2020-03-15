Architecture 118 announces that Rachel Dinkel has joined the company as an architectural intern. Dinkel is currently finishing her undergraduate degree in Environmental Design at Montana State University. She will begin pursuing her masters in architecture at MSU this fall. In the fall of 2019, she studied abroad at the University of Sheffield in Sheffield, UK. The experience allowed her to travel around Europe and learn how different design is taught. As an architecture student, she loves being creative and solving problems with design.
Joey Staszcuk, PE, PTOE, has been promoted to the position of Senior Engineer and Community Transportation Studio Manager at Sanderson Stewart. Joey has been with Sanderson Stewart, a local award-winning community design firm, for nearly 10 years and has distinguished himself as one of the best traffic engineers in Montana. Working from the firm's Bozeman office, Joey will work to expand the firm's multi-modal community transportation practice throughout the region.
Sarah Keen brings a background of administration, bookkeeping and customer service to her position as administrative assistant at HPW. A Montana native with roots in Helena and the small town of Avon, Sarah has called Bozeman home for over two decades. Sarah is always up for an adventure, whether it's taking in the outdoors with her husband and dog, reading, attending plays or just getting together with family and friends.
MSU TechLink is pleased to announce that Matthieu Dumont has joined its staff as a senior technology manager. TechLink’s licensing experts help businesses acquire inventions from the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Dumont’s work will support the U.S.’s innovation-based economy and technology-based economic development. Dumont, originally from Lyon, France, recently moved to Bozeman from Tallahassee, Florida, where he specialized in university technology transfer. MSU TechLink is part of the university’s Office of Research and Economic Development. It is MSU’s primary connection to the technology sector in the state, region, and nation. Learn more at TechLinkCenter.org.
Knoff Group Real Estate is pleased to welcome Tammy Jeske, real estate sales agent | REALTOR® to the company. Tammy has been involved in the real estate industry one way or another most of her life – the daughter of a real estate professional and an engineer at IBM, she has relocated multiple times through the years. Tammy has a keen understanding of and passion for real estate. She carefully balances the business side of transactions with the emotional side and is knowledgeable about the adjustments that go along with buying, selling, moving and relocating.
